Earlier this month, the Knight Commission for Intercollegiate Athletics released a survey indicating a clear majority of Power 5 respondents favors the creation of a fourth division at the top of the NCAA for sports other than basketball. Then again, these same respondents favor preserving the NCAA tournament's tradition of providing automatic bids in basketball for every Division I conference.

These survey results also shed light on one particularly urgent matter of terminology: We need to stop saying "Power 5" in the context of college basketball.

The term is self-evident in football, but there is a case to be made that there are six major conferences in basketball.