Recruiting continues to move quickly in the 2021 class, as there are now more ESPN 100 prospects committed at this point in the cycle than there were at this point last year for the 2020 class. There have also been constant fluctuations in the class rankings, as Michigan leapfrogged Oregon earlier this week to nab the No. 1 spot entering the early signing period.

How did Juwan Howard do it? He has continued to build on the recruiting trail since the day he took over in Ann Arbor, as he landed three ESPN 100 prospects in the 2020 class -- even after losing top-10 prospect Isaiah Todd to the G-League. Howard has improved in 2021 after landing back-to-back top-10 prospects in the past two weeks in Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. Along with ESPN 100 guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, Diabate and Houstan are now the anchors for Michigan's six-man class.

Here are some class ranking storylines to monitor over the next few days: