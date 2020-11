As the countdown continues to the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25, ESPN.com's panel of experts is making its predictions for all of the nation's top leagues. After looking at the Big 12, Big East, American Athletic Conference and the nation's top mid-majors, we move to the Pac-12, where football season just started, but the league's importance on the college basketball landscape should not be dismissed in 2020-21.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of your favorite sporting events and ESPN+ originals for just $5.99/mo Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.