Recruiting is a sign of looking ahead toward the future. Given it's national signing week, however, we are going to look back.

This is the 15th season in which ESPN has ranked men's college basketball recruiting classes and prospects. Currently, Michigan leads the race for the No. 1 spot in the Class of 2021. Here are the teams that have earned that ranking since 2007:

2007: USC

2008: UCLA

2009: Kentucky

2010: Kentucky

2011: Kentucky

2012: UCLA

2013: Kentucky

2014: Duke

2015: Duke

2016: Kentucky

2017: Duke

2018: Duke

2019: Memphis

2020: Kentucky

But of those, which ones are the best? We rank the top five No. 1-ranked recruiting classes based on how their groups of prospects impacted their school, how far they led their college in the NCAA tournament, where those players were drafted and how they are faring professionally.