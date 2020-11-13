        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Ranking the No. 1 men's college basketball recruiting classes in the ESPN era

          RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish were the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 recruits in the 2018 class, and all of them signed with Duke. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
          8:00 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          Recruiting is a sign of looking ahead toward the future. Given it's national signing week, however, we are going to look back.

          This is the 15th season in which ESPN has ranked men's college basketball recruiting classes and prospects. Currently, Michigan leads the race for the No. 1 spot in the Class of 2021. Here are the teams that have earned that ranking since 2007:

          2007: USC
          2008: UCLA
          2009: Kentucky
          2010: Kentucky
          2011: Kentucky
          2012: UCLA
          2013: Kentucky
          2014: Duke
          2015: Duke
          2016: Kentucky
          2017: Duke
          2018: Duke
          2019: Memphis
          2020: Kentucky

          But of those, which ones are the best? We rank the top five No. 1-ranked recruiting classes based on how their groups of prospects impacted their school, how far they led their college in the NCAA tournament, where those players were drafted and how they are faring professionally.