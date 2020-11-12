        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Emoni Bates vs. Chet Holmgren headlines Thursday's GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

          Emoni Bates will get his first chance to impress a national television audience on Thursday night. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire
          8:00 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          An amazing amount of high school basketball talent hits the floor for a triple-header on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), with the matchup of ESPN's No. 1-ranked junior Emoni Bates and No. 1-ranked senior Chet Holmgren the feature attraction in the 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase. Thursday will mark Bates' first time playing before a national television audience, and the head-to-head battle of No. 1s will be the first of its kind since Evan Mobley (USC) and James Wiseman (ex-Memphis) squared off in 2019.