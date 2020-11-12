Emoni Bates vs. Chet Holmgren headlines Thursday's GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

An amazing amount of high school basketball talent hits the floor for a triple-header on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), with the matchup of ESPN's No. 1-ranked junior Emoni Bates and No. 1-ranked senior Chet Holmgren the feature attraction in the 2020 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase. Thursday will mark Bates' first time playing before a national television audience, and the head-to-head battle of No. 1s will be the first of its kind since Evan Mobley (USC) and James Wiseman (ex-Memphis) squared off in 2019.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of your favorite sporting events and ESPN+ originals for just $5.99/mo Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.