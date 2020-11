As last season progressed, it became clear that what was once perceived as a potentially busy coaching carousel would feature few big-time changes. And then once the coronavirus pandemic hit, things dramatically changed. The appetite -- and financial ability -- to pay large buyouts disappeared, resulting in just one change at the power conference level. At Wake Forest, out went Danny Manning and in came Steve Forbes.

