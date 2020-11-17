How playing the NCAA tournament at one location impacts Bracketology

Joe Lunardi comments on recent reports that coaches like Rick Pitino have called for a later start to the college basketball season. (1:00)

Throw away those mileage charts. Forget about which teams can't play on their home courts. No one is opening the NCAA tournament on one side of the country and advancing to the next weekend on the opposite coast.

All that matters now is to avoid conference rematches until the designated rounds. And that's assuming no other bracketing criteria are adjusted. The juggling of the 2020-21 college basketball postseason has begun, and we might even like it.

Then again, they could play the 2021 NCAA tournament on Mars and we'd probably like it. Just don't leave us hanging like the cancellation we endured last March.