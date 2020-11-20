Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
scores
NFL
NBA
MLB
Soccer
NCAAF
MMA
…
NCAAM
Boxing
CFL
Chalk
NCAA
Cricket
esports
F1
Golf
Horse
NASCAR
NBA G League
NCAAW
NHL
Olympic Sports
Racing
RN BB
RN FB
Rugby
Tennis
WNBA
WWE
X Games
More ESPN
Fantasy
Listen
Watch
ESPN+
NCAAM
NCAAM
Home
Home
Scores
Scores
Schedule
Schedule
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Teams
Teams
Bracketology
Bracketology
Rankings
Rankings
Recruiting
Recruiting
Coaching Changes
Coaching Changes
Dick Vitale
Dick Vitale
Ivy League Digital Network
ILDN
ESPN Events
ESPN Events
Baylor sits at No. 1 in combined men's and women's college basketball rankings
Gonzaga Bulldogs
2h
ESPN college basketball staff
Seahawks fear TE Olsen suffered ruptured fascia
Seattle Seahawks
9h
Brady Henderson
Former PSU player: Coach said don't talk to cops
Penn State Nittany Lions
14h
John Barr
Hayward opts out of Celtics contract, will be UFA
Boston Celtics
15h
Tim Bontemps
Warriors' Thompson suffers tear to right Achilles
Golden State Warriors
19h
Sources: Warriors nearing deal for OKC's Oubre
Golden State Warriors
14h
Adrian Wojnarowski
Ohio State lands QB Ewers, No. 1 recruit in '22
Ohio State Buckeyes
13h
Tom VanHaaren
'They're in a deep, deep hole': Inside the 6-year unraveling of Florida State football
Florida State Seminoles
1d
Andrea Adelson and David M. Hale
How Indiana and Northwestern can land in the College Football Playoff
Indiana Hoosiers
48m
Seth Walder
NFL Week 11 guide: Picks, bold predictions and fantasy nuggets for every game
2h
ESPN Staff
Think catching a foul ball is hard? How 2020 taught us it's even tougher than we thought
2h
Sam Miller
The sports world reacts to Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane
9h
ESPN.com
UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo has put in the work -- from sushi chef to hairdresser
1h
Brett Okamoto
2020 MLS Cup playoffs preview: Putting depth to the test
20h
Jeff Carlisle and Austin Lindberg
Inside the LaMelo Ball Draft Night Extravaganza
Charlotte Hornets
1d
Tim Keown
Dick Vitale's 2020-21 college basketball players to watch -- and more
Gonzaga Bulldogs
2h
Dick Vitale
Bedlam's best: The biggest moments in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry
Oklahoma Sooners
48m
Sam Khan Jr.
Robert Spillane? Johnny Mundt? Naming the no-names who make up the NFL's All-Replacement Team
3h
NFL Nation
UFC real or not: If Conor gets past Poirier, is Khabib next?
19h
ESPN
Bundesliga is all Bayern, Barcelona still fancied in La Liga, Serie A wide open: Predicting Europe's top leagues
21h
Bill Connelly
Liverpool still fuming over VAR chaos in Merseyside derby
5h
ESPN
For Arteta and Arsenal, the honeymoon may be over
6h
Ian Darke
Mourinho's first year with Tottenham showing signs of success
3h
James Olley
Reyna commits long-term future to Dortmund
2h
Tom Hamilton
Tiger Woods and the fight with his body, his game and his motivation
2d
Bob Harig
Miracle catch lands Hopkins 99 Madden rating
Arizona Cardinals
16h
Josh Weinfuss
UFC parts ways with iconic champ 'Spider' Silva
15h
Marc Raimondi
Source: MLS reduces full-time workforce by 20%
12h
Jeff Carlisle
Pound-for-pound: Terence Crawford still king; Gervonta Davis makes a move
2d
Hamilton loses trademark battle over name 'Hamilton'
2h
ESPN
A lapsed fan's guide to WWE Survivor Series 2020
1h
Greg Wyshynski
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
Baylor sits at No. 1 in combined men's and women's college basketball rankings
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Email
7:00 AM ET
ESPN college basketball staff
Facebook
Twitter
Facebook Messenger
Pinterest
Email