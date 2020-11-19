As the countdown to the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25 continues, ESPN.com's panel of experts is making its predictions for all of the nation's top leagues. After looking at the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big East, American Athletic Conference and the nation's top mid-majors, we complete our conference roundup with the ACC, in which Duke and North Carolina always seem to dominate the headlines, but Virginia gets to call itself the defending national champion for another year.

Jump to: Superlatives | Roundtable | Anonymous coaches speak | Picks