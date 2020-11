Check out the highlights of some of the biggest names to look out for in college basketball, including Garrison Brooks, Ayo Dosunmu, Marcus Garrett, Luka Garza, Keyontae Johnson, Oscar Tshiebwe and Marcus Zegarowski. (1:26)

The college basketball season is scheduled to begin Wednesday, with top-5 teams including Villanova, Virginia and Iowa all set to get underway -- though little about 2020-21 campaign will be set in stone. Eight-plus months since the shock of the NCAA tournament cancellation, ESPN.com's experts discussed their concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's ongoing pall over the game of college basketball, amid the season's other major storylines.

