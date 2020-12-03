        <
          Concerns about officials' health protocols in college basketball, plus games and players to watch

          7:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Before the college basketball season began, I reached out to several coaches to get a feel for their biggest concerns entering a pandemic-impacted campaign.

          Aside from the safety of their players and the 14-day quarantine rule, there was one concern that came up multiple times that I hadn't really thought about: the referees.

          "Officials are what scare me to death," one head coach said.

          In all of the discussion about COVID testing protocols for student-athletes and bubbles and quarantines, one thing was constantly left out: What about the officials?