2021 men's college basketball recruiting class rankings: Kentucky, Memphis rise in top 25

The high school basketball season is generally the slowest time of the year for commitments. The early signing period ends as the season gets underway, and the late signing period follows the end-of-season all-star games.

In between, most prospects are focused on the high school season and college coaches are busy with their own seasons. Seeds are planted for future classes and breakout names are monitored, but we should be entering a fairly quiet commitment period -- meaning class rankings won't be changing much over the next couple of months.

Of course, we're not in a normal recruiting cycle, so we'll see whether that sticks. But with new player rankings coming out, it's time to reshuffle the class rankings. Here are the big storylines:

Kentucky jumped Duke Blue into the top three. The Wildcats are back in a familiar area after a slow start to their 2021 class. While none of their commitments are among the elite prospects nationally, it's a very solid three-man group with a high-ceiling big man leading the way in Daimion Collins. Bryce Hopkins and Nolan Hickman should also help immediately. But John Calipari is likely not done in 2021. Five-star 2022 guard Skyy Clark committed to Kentucky back in October, and he's a prime candidate to reclassify into 2021. The Wildcats are also in heavy pursuit of five-star guards Jaden Hardy and Hunter Sallis, and landing one of them could put them into the mix for the overall No. 1 spot.