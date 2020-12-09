Which men's college basketball recruits rose up and fell down the rankings?

The college basketball recruiting world has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the year.

All three national sneaker circuits were canceled. There has been a recruiting dead period in place since March that has been extended through April 15, 2021. Coaches have done most of their evaluating almost exclusively by video.

That said, basketball hasn't stopped, and we have continued to evaluate prospects at every turn. Our updated ESPN 100 (Class of 2021), ESPN 60 (Class of 2022) and ESPN 25 (Class of 2023) rankings reflect what we have witnessed, both in person and on video, in recent months.

Here are the names from each class who stood out.