Our weekly "Yeah, this is a weird season" update: The top two teams and three of the top four teams in the college basketball Power Rankings are on a COVID-19 pause. Two of the most anticipated games of the week (Michigan State at Virginia and Texas at Baylor) were both postponed. But one positive of this season is that conferences are beginning league play earlier than ever, which means we're about to dive into full-fledged conference play this week.

In a normal season, we would be in the midst of a quiet period in the college basketball calendar. Most teams would be toward the end of finals week, taking a short break. But teams and conferences are trying to get in as many games as possible, so this week is loaded with intraconference tilts.

Team of the Week: Florida State Seminoles

We didn't have much to go on with Florida State entering last week; the Seminoles had played only one game, and it was at home against North Florida. Well, the Seminoles have answered the bell after impressive home wins against borderline top-25 teams Indiana and Florida. The win over the Gators comes with obvious caveats -- the game itself rightfully took a backseat following Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the court and being brought to a local hospital. But this week was something of a coming-out party for top-10 freshman and potential lottery pick Scottie Barnes. Barnes shook off an iffy performance against Indiana to hit the winning shot in overtime, then went for 17 points and five assists against Florida. Here's another interesting angle, one that nobody expected entering the season. Is Florida State not the favorite to repeat as ACC champions? Virginia, the preseason favorite, has struggled; Duke, a staple near the top of the standings, has a ton to figure out; and North Carolina lost its two toughest games, to Texas and Iowa. Who's to say the Seminoles can't do this again? Never doubt Leonard Hamilton.

Player of the Week: Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh Panthers

Sure, it came against Northwestern and Gardner-Webb, but if a player goes 20-20 in back-to-back games, he's likely winning Player of the Week. Champagnie, who had a solid freshman season for the Panthers, has turned it up as a sophomore -- and is finally getting national notoriety after his performance last week. Against Northwestern, he went for 20 points and 20 rebounds in a one-point road win. And against Gardner-Webb, Champagnie finished with 24 points, 21 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Some stats, courtesy of ESPN Stats and Information: Champagnie is the first ACC player over the past 25 seasons with consecutive 20-point, 20-rebound outings. He's the third major-conference player over the past 25 seasons with consecutive 20-point, 20-rebound outings. And he's the only ACC player besides Tim Duncan with a 20-point, 20-rebound, five-assist game in the past 25 seasons. Yeah, he deserves this honor.