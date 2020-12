Four of the seven Big Ten college basketball teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action on Christmas Day.

With luck, this cornucopia of Big Ten basketball will shed light on an undeniably strong yet still somewhat enigmatic conference.

Exactly what is the pecking order in the Big Ten this year? Perhaps this holiday season will grant our wishes and give us the gift of answers. Let's consider each of these four teams in the order in which the AP's pollsters have ranked them: