          A complicated season, the best 68 teams and a notable exception, all according to Jay Bilas

          6:45 AM ET
          • Jay BilasCollege Basketball Analyst
          This will be the most difficult challenge -- ever -- for the NCAA selection committee. Why? Because the committee usually ends each day perusing a wide menu of culinary excellence, often settling upon a nine-course meal after a gastronomic extravaganza of a tasting menu. The committee, in late February and early March, will usually peruse the results of the day's conference tournament games around the arrival of the amuse-bouche, then finish the posh meal with cigars and brandy snifters and a nice port dessert wine, all while dreaming of the $1 billion in revenue via the 68-team tournament.