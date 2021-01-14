Six men's college basketball prospects to watch at St. James NIBC Invitational

The St. James NIBC Invitational is stacked with an abundance of highly ranked teams and nationally ranked players. This is the biggest and strongest event of the high school basketball season.

There will be 10 games in the invitational -- five on Sunday and five on Monday. Among the must-see matchups Sunday are No. 15 La Lumiere School (Indiana) vs. No. 5 Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m and No. 1 Montverde Academy (Florida) vs. No. 2 IMG Academy (Florida) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

There is a quadruple-header on ESPNU on Monday, featuring No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) against IMG Academy at 3 p.m. and No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Utah) against Montverde Academy at 5 p.m.

The invitational will feature college basketball's stars of tomorrow. Here are six players to keep an eye on over the next few days: