        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Should coaches be on the NCAA tournament selection committee? There's a credible case

          Due to COVID-19, the NCAA selection committee will have less true data to help guide its 2021 selections. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          The selection process for the NCAA tournament is never going to please everyone.

          This season, with cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on team schedules and résumés from coast to coast, the complaints are going to be at an all-time high. Most of those arguments are going to boil down to two schools of thought that are pervasive throughout sports -- should it be data or the "eye test" that leads the way?

          People around the sport are split. The data side is passionate about its cause: