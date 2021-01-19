What are the head-coaching succession plans at Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse?

In a move that might have escaped notice to some fans last week, Duke Blue Devils athletic director Kevin White announced he was stepping down at the end of the 2020-21 season, heralding a new and as yet unknown element of leadership for the game's most visible men's college basketball program.

Should the next Duke AD last 13 years in charge of the program, as did White, he or she will likely be confronted with helping identify a successor to Mike Krzyzewski, who turns 74 next month. ESPN's John Gasaway and Jeff Borzello discussed that potential succession plan, similar moves that will need to be made at North Carolina and Syracuse in the coming years, and other topics -- some hot and some beneath the radar -- from around the game.