College basketball transfer scorecard: Who has surprised, who has disappointed?

Carlik Jones fakes a 3 and drives in to finish with an amazing underhanded shot that somehow goes in for Louisville. (0:17)

The transfer portal has begun to own the college basketball offseason. Sure, there's the coaching carousel and the NBA draft early-entry deadline, but much of the discussion surrounds transfers. Preseason top 25s are dictated heavily by incoming transfers or players who sat out -- everyone who sat out was "the best player in practice," if you weren't aware -- and coaches spend a lot of time scouring the portal for potential recruits.

Part of that process is trying to figure out whether statistics will translate from one level to the next or whether the player has better days ahead after struggling at the previous stop. It's very much an inexact science.

With the NCAA giving a blanket waiver to all transfers earlier this season, more transfers than ever have had a chance to make an impact this season. Have they? Let's highlight some of the most impactful ones, as well as some of those who haven't panned out. (All stats entering Tuesday's games.)