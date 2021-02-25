        <
          NCAA tournament Bubble Watch: Creighton joins Villanova as Big East locks

          12:00 AM ET
          • John GasawayESPN Insider
          Creighton has joined Villanova as an NCAA tournament lock atop the Big East. Congratulations, Bluejays.

          Greg McDermott's team is projected as a No. 5 seed, a position that could improve over the next few days. With the notable exception of Iowa, teams that have spent time on the No. 4 line in February have tended to fall more often than rise. That creates an opening for a team like Creighton.

          The Bluejays have won seven of their past eight by bringing together highly accurate shooting with tough defense. Villanova has had the Big East's best offense in league play, and UConn ranks first for defense, but Creighton is a strong No. 2 on both sides of the ball. That quality has given McDermott's group a level of consistency that's readily apparent.