Davidson's Luka Brajkovic and Kellan Grady celebrate during a quarterfinal win over George Mason on Friday night. Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Atlantic 10 men's basketball teams have been fixtures for weeks here at Bubble Watch. Now St. Bonaventure, VCU and Saint Louis are each vying to get out of "work to do" and become a lock by winning the league's automatic bid at the A-10 tournament.

Among the 13 A-10 teams that don't cut down the nets, there will be at least two and possibly three programs still here at the Watch that are hoping to hear their names called on Selection Sunday. While bubble hopefuls can on occasion see their chances diminished by a poor showing at the conference tournament, that doesn't figure to be an issue in the A-10 this year.

The league's bracket gave every A-10 bubble team a bye into the quarterfinals. From there, the Bonnies, the Rams and the Billikens all won their games and made their way to the semifinals.