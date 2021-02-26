Michigan State forward Aaron Henry gives it to guard Joshua Langford, who knocks down a jumper late in the game. (0:26)

The last time an NCAA tournament was held without Tom Izzo, the Michigan State head coach was 42 years old and had just wrapped up his second season in East Lansing. In other words, it's been awhile.

Can the now 66-year-old coach continue his remarkable streak of 22 consecutive NCAA appearances? That answer looked like it was going to be a definite "no" for the balance of this season. Now the correct response is: "Possibly."

With wins over Indiana, Illinois and now Ohio State, the Spartans have resurrected their season and ignited hope that this team may indeed earn an at-large bid. Needless to say, it won't be easy.