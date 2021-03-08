Joshua Langford hits a 3-pointer in the final minute as Michigan State bolsters its NCAA tournament résumé with a win over No. 2 Michigan. (0:22)

Just three weeks ago, Michigan State was 4-9 in the Big Ten. The Spartans had already been swept by both Iowa and Purdue, and Tom Izzo's team had needed a 6-0 run at the end of the game to escape with a two-point victory at home over Penn State.

With that 4-9 conference record, MSU next played on the road at Indiana and fell behind the Hoosiers by 13 in the first half. From that moment, however, everything changed, somehow, for Michigan State. The Spartans came back and defeated Indiana by seven. It was the start of a seven-game stretch that appears to have saved MSU's season.