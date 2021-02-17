One of the most striking features of this year's bubble is the unmistakable prevalence of mid-majors.

Usually at this time of year, we should be debating whether a team from the middle of the standings in a major conference deserves an at-large bid at the expense of a program from outside the six "power" conferences. This March, however, it's just as likely that one mid-major could take a bid away from another.

Consider Joe Lunardi's latest projected bracket at Bracketology. Specifically, take note of the teams Joe shows as either just in (on seed lines Nos. 11 or 12) or just outside of ("first four out") the field.