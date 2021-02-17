        <
          NCAA tournament Bubble Watch: Mid-majors showing up strong on the 2021 bubble

          Neemias Queta could power Craig Smith's Utah State squad to an at-large bid if the Aggies fail to win the MW. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
          10:30 PM ET
          • John GasawayESPN Insider
          One of the most striking features of this year's bubble is the unmistakable prevalence of mid-majors.

          Usually at this time of year, we should be debating whether a team from the middle of the standings in a major conference deserves an at-large bid at the expense of a program from outside the six "power" conferences. This March, however, it's just as likely that one mid-major could take a bid away from another.

          Consider Joe Lunardi's latest projected bracket at Bracketology. Specifically, take note of the teams Joe shows as either just in (on seed lines Nos. 11 or 12) or just outside of ("first four out") the field.