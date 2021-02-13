        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NCAA tournament Bubble Watch: Revealing a very normal bracket in an unprecedented year

          Are the Michigan Wolverines in the driver's seat for a No. 1 seed? Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
          4:30 PM ET
          • John GasawayESPN Insider
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
            Follow on Twitter

          The NCAA held its annual bracket preview Saturday and revealed the top 16 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket if the selection had been made based on results to date. The most surprising aspect of the NCAA's preliminary bracket is that there were absolutely no surprises.

          Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State, in that order, earned the four No. 1 seeds. On the next line, Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston all heard their names called. In Bubble Watch terms, the bracket reveal was a family reunion of teams that have been listed as "locks" here from the beginning.