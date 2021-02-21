Duke hangs on to beat No. 7 Virginia after Kihei Clark's potential game winner comes up short. (1:03)

Thanks to a one-point win at home over Virginia, the Duke Blue Devils can now be found here at Bubble Watch. This is going to take some getting used to.

In the storied annals of Bubble Watch, you haven't often seen Mike Krzyzewski's team here. Perhaps very early in the tournament discussion, sure. But then "Should be in" teams become locks as we get closer to Selection Sunday, and, invariably, Duke is nowhere to be seen around these parts.

In fact, the Blue Devils haven't been seeded lower than the No. 4 line in an NCAA tournament since 2007. Every February you'll find Bubble Watch discussing some other teams at length while the Blue Devils prepare for yet another run as a high seed. That is, every February until now.