Wichita State guard Alterique Gilbert drives between two defenders and then hands off to forward Trey Wade for a dunk. (0:21)

The bubble just became more crowded. Wichita State's chances for an at-large bid took a great leap forward with the Shockers' 68-63 win at home over Houston.

This team has charted a winding and at times difficult path to reach this point. Former coach Gregg Marshall stepped down last November following an internal investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse.

Isaac Brown was named interim head coach, and Wichita State lost two of its first three games. The losses, however, came to Missouri and Oklahoma State, opponents that have since established themselves as clear at-large-quality teams.