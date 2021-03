Mark Vital dives to keep the ball in bounds with a pass to MaCio Teague, who drains the corner 3-pointer. (0:24)

After one week of Michigan in the top two, the Power Rankings have returned to homeostasis. The Wolverines were blown out by Illinois at home and lost to Michigan State, while Baylor ripped off wins over West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. So Baylor is back in its usual No. 2 position behind top-ranked Gonzaga.

The Zags remaining No. 1 is perhaps the only thing lacking drama during Champ Week. Here are the primary things that need figuring out over the next few days: