          2021 men's college basketball recruiting class rankings: Chet Holmgren boosts Gonzaga to No. 2

          Chet Holmgren: The No. 1 prospect you have to see to believe (2:06)

          Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021, goes off for 31 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks in Team Sizzle's win vs. Emoni Bates and Ypsi Prep. (2:06)

          Apr 21, 2021
          • Jeff Borzello and Adam Finkelstein

          Chet Holmgren's commitment to Gonzaga on Monday meant one of the strangest recruiting cycles in college basketball history is one step closer to finishing. There hasn't been in-person recruiting, campus visits, in-home meetings or coaches scouting players in gyms in more than a year. The 2021 class has survived, however, and for the most part, the recruiting class rankings don't look too different from previous years.

          With just a few ESPN 100 prospects still on the board in 2021, here are the big storylines for the updated class rankings:

          Michigan remains No. 1: Very few new coaches in recent college basketball history have had the impact, both on and off the floor, of Juwan Howard. He not only led the Wolverines to a 1-seed and Big Ten championship this season, but he has them atop the recruiting class rankings. Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan are legit one-and-done prospects and should be able to keep the momentum Howard is building in Ann Arbor.

          Gonzaga continues growth into powerhouse: Six straight second-weekend NCAA tournament appearances, 1-seeds in three of the past four NCAA tournaments, 30-plus wins in five straight seasons -- and now the No. 1 recruit in the country. Mark Few and Gonzaga are a legitimate college basketball power. Jalen Suggs set the tone last year as the program's highest-ranked recruit, and the top-ranked senior Holmgren (and five-star guard Hunter Sallis) takes it up another level.