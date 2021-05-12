Last week, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits, also debating the schools that do the most with fewer resources and those our team would consider "sleeping giants."

This week, we'll continue our exercise by examining the Big East, where Villanova has owned a clear advantage over the league's other schools but the recruiting climate is heated in a conference where 10 of 11 schools have made at least one of the past three NCAA tournaments.

By way of reminder, ESPN spoke with a wide variety of anonymous coaches across college basketball's top six leagues (as rated by KenPom and other relevant metrics systems), as well as the nationally relevant programs beyond those conferences, for our Sales Pitch feature. Over a seven-week period, we'll rank the programs in order of which have the best sales pitches for recruits and transfers.

Tier 1

Villanova Wildcats