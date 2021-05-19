2021 men's college basketball recruiting class rankings: Gonzaga, LSU finishing strong

Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2021 in the ESPN Top 100, shows off the handles on a coast-to-coast play vs. YPSI Prep. (0:37)

A mini-commitment spree over the weekend saw five-star guard Nolan Hickman commit to Gonzaga, elite scorer Jaden Hardy make his G League plans official and top-50 prospect Arthur Kaluma pledge to Creighton, essentially closing the book on the 2021 class. Only one ESPN 100 prospect, former Auburn commit Trey Alexander, remains available.

As a result, it felt like the perfect time to update our top 25 recruiting classes -- with rankings just about set in stone at this point in the cycle.

Michigan hangs on at No. 1 -- barely: It wasn't quite a wire-to-wire run at the top for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines, but once five-star prospects Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate picked Michigan back in the fall, they vaulted to the top of the rankings and never relinquished their No. 1 spot. While Houstan and Diabate could push for starting spots right away, top-50 guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin will also provide an immediate impact on the perimeter.

Gonzaga lands most five-stars: Gonzaga closed the gap to No. 1 after Hickman committed, but the depth of Michigan's class kept the Wolverines at the top. Mark Few's program still landed more five-star prospects than anyone else in the country -- a remarkable achievement for a program in the West Coast Conference. In fact, Gonzaga's dominance gave the WCC the second-most five-star prospects of any conference in the country. No. 1 prospect Chet Holmgren will be one of the biggest headliners in college basketball next season, while Hickman and Hunter Sallis could start immediately.