Sales pitch: Who has the most to offer recruits, transfers in the Big Ten?

Earlier this month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits, and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova.

This week, we continue our exercise by taking a look at the Big Ten, which hasn't had a national champion in more than 20 years -- but placed nine teams in the NCAA tournament last season and has several of the country's best programs in its ranks. It's a competitive recruiting climate, with the top programs in the league often vying for the same high-level prospects.

As a reminder, ESPN spoke with a wide variety of anonymous coaches across college basketball's top seven leagues (as rated by KenPom and other relevant metrics systems), as well as the nationally relevant programs beyond those conferences, for our Sales Pitch feature. Over an eight-week period, we'll rank the programs in order of which have the best sales pitches for recruits and transfers.