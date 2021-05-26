Earlier this month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova. Last week was the Big Ten, with the biggest first tier we've seen of any conference so far.

This week, we continue our exercise by taking a look at the Pac-12, which hasn't won a national championship since 1997 but comes off its best NCAA tournament in years, highlighted by UCLA's run to the Final Four. There are multiple fertile recruiting areas within the footprint of the league, while the Pac-12 has also been an attractive destination for international prospects.

As a reminder, ESPN spoke with a wide variety of anonymous coaches across college basketball's top seven leagues (as rated by KenPom and other relevant metrics systems), as well as nationally relevant programs beyond those conferences, for our Sales Pitch feature. Over an eight-week period, we'll rank the programs in order of which have the best sales pitches for recruits and transfers.