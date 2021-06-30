The top 25 men's basketball recruits regardless of class

Emoni Bates, the No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2022 in the ESPN Top 100, flushes a dunk vs. Team Sizzle. (0:18)

As we launch new recruit rankings, we roll out our new top 25 men's college basketball rankings regardless of class.

It's a fun way to compare and contrast the best talent and the most productive talent among three classes.

Beside sheer production and potential, we look at noticeable traits that bring separating qualities to the equation.

Should a player elect to take the professional route, then he may be removed from the rankings. But we break down the top 25 prospects and where they stand in their recruitment.

1. SF Emoni Bates

6-foot-9, 185 pounds

Ypsi Prep Academy (Michigan)

2022 ESPN 100 ranking: 1

Bates is a natural shot creator and shot maker with elite scoring ability, ideal length and size, range and accuracy. His dribble moves are made with conviction. A low and tight crossover or going between the legs help give him space for his jumper or a finish at the basket. His giftedness to make contested shots is next level. Since decommitting from Michigan State in late April, other schools such as Texas and Memphis have jumped in his recruiting, but all signs point toward Bates opting for the professional path with the G-League.