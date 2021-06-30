Meet the No. 1 men's college basketball recruits in each class - and the prospects on their tails

Emoni Bates puts on a scoring clinic as he goes for 36 points vs. Chet Holmgren and Team Sizzle. (1:10)

We launched our new men's college basketball recruit rankings for the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2022, ESPN 60 for the Class of 2023 and ESPN 25 for the Class of 2024.

With that comes a special look at the top-ranked players in each class and those who immediately follow them. Those rankings are based on each player's performance, production and potential.

As always, these rankings are never permanent. That's why we evaluate each prospect over the course of the year. Just because a prospect is ranked No. 1 now doesn't mean he will hold that ranking forever.

Can No. 2 catch No. 1? We analyze the top two prospects in each class, breaking down each player's strengths, weaknesses and overall games, both in the present and in the future.