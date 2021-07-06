Jon Scheyer's first Duke recruiting class leads top summer storylines

Jon Scheyer could have been forgiven if he fumbled his words the first few times. After all, only one person in the past 41 years has been able to use the "Duke head coach" tag when making men's basketball recruiting calls.

So did Scheyer have to correct himself at all in the first few days?

"I knew what to say, fortunately," Scheyer said, laughing.

Scheyer doesn't officially become Duke's head coach until next spring, but he already has taken the reins of the Blue Devils' recruiting efforts. Mike Krzyzewski didn't go on the road during the two live June weekends, and he won't be on the road during the three live periods in July, either. Scheyer, fellow associate head coach Chris Carrawell and newly promoted assistant Nolan Smith will be the ones in charge of the 2022 class.

And they've been busy, given that Duke didn't extend any 2022 scholarship offers before last month.