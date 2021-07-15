Jeff Borzello outlines the keys for Hubert Davis to start his head-coaching career with the Tar Heels successfully. (0:48)

With Chicago State standing as the lone remaining head coaching vacancy in college basketball, the coaching carousel finally appears on the verge of stopping -- more than three months after the 2020-21 season ended and nine months after Penn State parted ways with Pat Chambers to start the merry-go-round.

Toward the end of the season, there were questions about whether the carousel would really be all that busy, given the financial issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Those questions were answered emphatically: There were 57 coaching changes, including 13 from the top six leagues.

Before another job opens, let's go through every one and figure out the biggest challenge for each new coach.