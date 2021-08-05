        <
          What Emoni Bates' and Jalen Duren's decisions will mean for men's college basketball in 2021-22

          12:00 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Star basketball prospect Emoni Bates announced Wednesday that he would reclassify from the 2022 class year to 2021, and he listed three college programs and the NBA G League's pre-draft path as the finalists for his basketball services this season. Widely expected to join Bates in reclassifying is fellow 17-year-old Jalen Duren, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2022, who is scheduled to announce his reclassification plans and next basketball destination on Friday.

          What would the additions of two five-star prospects mean for the programs Bates and Duren select? What could the introduction of the phenoms mean for the Final Four and national championship races in 2021-22?

          We assessed those questions and more ahead of Duren's planned announcement:

          Which programs are in the running for Emoni Bates?