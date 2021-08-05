Top recruit in the 2022 class Emoni Bates takes on Bronny in an AAU tournament with LeBron James looking on. (0:38)

Star basketball prospect Emoni Bates announced Wednesday that he would reclassify from the 2022 class year to 2021, and he listed three college programs and the NBA G League's pre-draft path as the finalists for his basketball services this season. Widely expected to join Bates in reclassifying is fellow 17-year-old Jalen Duren, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2022, who is scheduled to announce his reclassification plans and next basketball destination on Friday.

What would the additions of two five-star prospects mean for the programs Bates and Duren select? What could the introduction of the phenoms mean for the Final Four and national championship races in 2021-22?

We assessed those questions and more ahead of Duren's planned announcement:

Which programs are in the running for Emoni Bates?