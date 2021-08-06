How Jalen Duren fits with Memphis, and where Duren and Emoni Bates rank in the revised ESPN 100

Top recruit in the 2022 class Emoni Bates takes on Bronny in an AAU tournament with LeBron James looking on. (0:38)

The college basketball recruiting world experienced two seismic moves this week, as five-star prospects Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren both reclassified from 2022 to the class of 2021.

Bates revealed his move on Wednesday, along with the final challengers for his services on the basketball court in 2021-22. Duren announced he would be reclassifying on Friday, also revealing that he would be playing for Penny Hardaway and Memphis this season.

In light of those events, we took a look at how Duren will fit with the Tigers, and also the repercussions for the ESPN 100 recruiting rankings as two of the game's top players moved from the 2022 rankings to the 2021 rankings.