        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Winners and losers of men's college basketball's 2021-22 transfer season

          Bruce Pearl and John Calipari hit the transfer portal hard, strengthening their rosters meaningfully in the process. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
          7:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          While the transfer portal isn't completely empty just yet -- top-100 transfers Keith Williams (Cincinnati) and Tyrece Radford (Virginia Tech) are still available, for example -- it's slowed down to a point where we can fully assess the offseason transfer landscape. There were an unprecedented number of players in the portal, with more programs than ever constantly refreshing it to find new names to target.

          There were teams that needed to rebuild almost entirely via the portal ... because of a mass exodus to the portal. The constant churn made for a wild spring, with a number of programs that were clear winners and losers, as well as those that fell somewhere in between.