While the transfer portal isn't completely empty just yet -- top-100 transfers Keith Williams (Cincinnati) and Tyrece Radford (Virginia Tech) are still available, for example -- it's slowed down to a point where we can fully assess the offseason transfer landscape. There were an unprecedented number of players in the portal, with more programs than ever constantly refreshing it to find new names to target.

There were teams that needed to rebuild almost entirely via the portal ... because of a mass exodus to the portal. The constant churn made for a wild spring, with a number of programs that were clear winners and losers, as well as those that fell somewhere in between.