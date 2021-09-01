Fresh off of June team camps and the July evaluation period, we are updating the men's college basketball recruiting player rankings in each class.

Amid the reclassifications of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, we have a pair of new No. 1-ranked prospects, as well as some notable risers and new faces on the rankings board.

Meet the No. 1 prospects

SG Shaedon Sharpe

Previous 2022 ESPN 100 ranking: 6

Uncommitted

Sharpe ascended to the No. 1 spot because of his elite ability to produce points within a team flow. At 22 points per game (shooting 48% from the floor and 36% from 3), he finished third in the Nike EYBL in scoring.

A strong and explosive shooting guard, he is a shot maker both off the dribble and from a catch-and-shoot scenario. He has demonstrated the exceptional ability to create his own shot as well. Whether it's a set play or a broken play, Sharpe will make opponents pay.