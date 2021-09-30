Check out highlights of the Kentucky commit and the No. 1-ranked player in the 2022 class, Shaedon Sharpe. (1:36)

It's getting late early in the 2022 class. We're still several weeks away from mid-November and the early signing period, but dominoes continue to fall with top-100 prospects flying off the board every week. In fact, we're still in September and only 33 players in the ESPN 100 -- and just eight five-star prospects -- are still available.

The race for the No. 1 class is essentially down to two teams. Every top-five player is already committed. That's highly unusual at this point in the cycle.

It doesn't necessarily mean teams are scrambling to fill scholarship openings (especially with 1,500 or so transfers likely to enter the portal in a few months), but the contingency options and Plan Bs are dwindling for some of the bigger programs chasing top-50 players.

So what's the latest on the top remaining prospects, potential marquee classes and other trends to keep an eye on in the senior class?

Here are the biggest unanswered questions left in 2022 -- questions that might be answered a bit earlier than usual this fall.

1. Who ends up at No. 1, Duke or Kentucky?