10 men's college basketball recruits who stood out at McDonald's camp

More than 225 men's and women's college basketball recruits attended the Wootten 150 basketball camp. The two-day camp covered skill work, drills and both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games.

The event also served as an early opportunity to evaluate future McDonald's High School All-American candidates, nationally ranked prospects and future stars of the college game.

Here are 10 men's college prospects in the Classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 that stood out at the event.

SF Jordan Walsh

2022 ESPN 100 ranking: 7

Uncommitted

Walsh can keep his intensity and determination when he is having an off game or after a sloppy possession. He is committed to the defensive end -- he will lock up or give helpside and rebound before he runs out of energy.

The 6-foot-7, 195-pound wing with speed and explosiveness is terrific in transition. Taking a closer look at his drive game, he beats defenses with long strides and does a good job of mixing in his pull-up jumper. Oh, and he won the one-on-one portion of camp.

He will be cutting his list down this week and making his decision before the end of October. Arkansas, TCU, Memphis, Texas, Kansas, USC and Arizona State are in the hunt.