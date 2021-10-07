The biggest questions in men's college basketball entering the 2021-22 season

Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, goes off for 31 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks in Team Sizzle's win vs. Emoni Bates and Ypsi Prep. (2:06)

A year ago at this time, Gonzaga's biggest question mark was point guard play. Mark Few was loaded all over the roster, but freshman Jalen Suggs was going to have a lot on his shoulders from day one, and neither Dominick Harris nor Aaron Cook was a sure thing at PG if Suggs moved off the ball. Of course, the Bulldogs ended up getting a waiver for Florida transfer point guard Andrew Nembhard right before the start of the campaign and they went out and produced arguably the most efficient offense we've ever seen over the course of a season.

It's not always that easy to solve potential problems.

When making preseason top 25s or Final Four predictions six months in advance, we tend to think of best-case scenarios for teams. Everything is on paper, where chemistry doesn't exist and role allocation remains a mystery. For the most part, these exercises are about thinking big picture instead of digging into the nitty-gritty of possible fatal flaws.

But fatal flaws are what we're here for! Here are the eight questions we think will determine the national championship discussion for the 2021-22 college basketball season. Some might not be answered until early April, but will provide something to monitor in the first couple months of the season:

Mark Few will have to figure out the frontcourt balance with returnee Drew Timme (left) and star freshman Chet Holmgren. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1. How will Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren coexist at Gonzaga?