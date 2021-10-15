Bronny James, Shaedon Sharpe and other players to watch at the 2021 Geico Top Flight Invite

The Geico Top Flight Invite is a great early-season evaluation opportunity for some of the nation's best college basketball and next-level prospects to go head-to-head in an eight-team tournament. The field will include eight elite club teams from five states competing in a three-day tournament at Coronado High School in Las Vegas.

ESPN networks will air eight games, with coverage beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with second round and semifinal action. The final round and the championship game are scheduled to air on ESPNU on Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning at 3 p.m. For complete TV times and channels for the 2021 Geico Top Flight Invite, follow this link.

Below, we offer a quick guide to each of the field's eight teams, including the top prospects and other players to watch in the event. Bronny James and top-seeded CBC will undoubtedly receive a great deal of attention, but a number of committed college players will challenge James & Co. for the title in Las Vegas. Team ranks below reflect seeding for the event, and player ranks reflect positions in the latest ESPN 100, ESPN 60 and ESPN 25 rankings: