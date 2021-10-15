        <
          Bronny James, Shaedon Sharpe and other players to watch at the 2021 Geico Top Flight Invite

          Bronny James will get an opportunity to demonstrate his basketball development in Las Vegas this weekend. Cooper Neill/ESPN
          7:30 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          The Geico Top Flight Invite is a great early-season evaluation opportunity for some of the nation's best college basketball and next-level prospects to go head-to-head in an eight-team tournament. The field will include eight elite club teams from five states competing in a three-day tournament at Coronado High School in Las Vegas.

          ESPN networks will air eight games, with coverage beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with second round and semifinal action. The final round and the championship game are scheduled to air on ESPNU on Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning at 3 p.m. For complete TV times and channels for the 2021 Geico Top Flight Invite, follow this link.

          Below, we offer a quick guide to each of the field's eight teams, including the top prospects and other players to watch in the event. Bronny James and top-seeded CBC will undoubtedly receive a great deal of attention, but a number of committed college players will challenge James & Co. for the title in Las Vegas. Team ranks below reflect seeding for the event, and player ranks reflect positions in the latest ESPN 100, ESPN 60 and ESPN 25 rankings: