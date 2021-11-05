        <
          The 2021-22 men's college basketball coaching hot seat, and the candidates on deck

          The lack of an NCAA appearance and a wave of offseason transfers has raised questions about Tom Crean's future at Georgia. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
          7:30 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          Two offseasons ago, the coronavirus pandemic created one of the quietest coaching carousels we've seen in a long time. Only one power conference program (Wake Forest) changed coaches. At the outset of last season, some in the industry wondered whether we might see a continuation of that trend, with few changes and teams hesitant to pay big money for buyouts and hires in a college sports environment were resources had become strained.

          That certainly wasn't the case.

          Fourteen jobs in the top seven leagues changed hands, and while not all 14 openings came as a result of the school firing its head coach, there were nonetheless more vacancies than expected.

          What does that mean for the 2022 coaching carousel? It could be a bit slower than last spring. For one, we're not walking into a season with two jobs already open like we did last season with Penn State and Wichita State. Two, some of the jobs that opened last spring came perhaps a year earlier than expected.

          There will undoubtedly be some surprises along the way, though, so this list will look awfully different in five months.

          ACC