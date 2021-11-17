College basketball fans and NBA draft enthusiasts have plenty of rankings to tell them who the best teams in the men's game are and plenty telling them who the best college players and NBA prospects are. But which teams have the most guys who will eventually make money playing basketball, whether in the NBA or elsewhere? ESPN's draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz examined that question, identifying which teams have the most talent in the college game in 2021-22 via a formula based on our own NBA draft Top 100 rankings for 2022 as well as early evaluations of the 2023 class (hello, Emoni Bates) and beyond. In our formula, points were awarded on a weighted basis according to the position of players in the top 100.

If you're wondering whether your team is overachieving or underachieving relative to its talent this season, here's some hard evidence to frame that perspective. If you only care about the draft, we've given you a viewer's guide for the most important college teams to which you'll need to pay attention during the season: