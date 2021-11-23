Feast Week is upon us. Maybe the best non-March week on the college basketball calendar.

What's not to love? Daytime hoops, late-night hoops, games while you're eating turkey, games while you're in a food coma.

And lest you think these are just November nonconference games that are irrelevant in the long run, Feast Week matters. The informative @HeatcheckCBB Twitter account did the research. Of the past 12 national champions, 11 played in a tournament-style multiteam event, with the majority coming in late November. All 11 of those teams reached the championship game of their MTE, with 10 of the 11 winning the title. That's a combined 28-1 record.

So if you're looking for early national championship contenders, pay close attention to which teams come out on top over the next week. (But try not to forget Purdue, which just won the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic and looks every bit the part of a team that can cut down the nets in early April.)

To get you prepared, here's a Viewer's Guide to the best, most impactful games on the Feast Week docket: