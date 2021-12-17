If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, just wait until the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to an even bigger number this spring than the 1,832 men's basketball names in the portal for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer of fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.

At this early stage, less than 100 names are in the portal for next season and many of those players left before this season even began. Still, since it's never too early for portal talk -- and after John Gasaway ranked the 20 best transfers in college basketball history -- we decided to go all-in on Transfer Week.

Will any names this spring eventually make Gasaway's next list?

Updated December 17, 2021. Will be updated regularly.